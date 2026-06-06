 'Bought A Servant Just To Fan Himself': Cockroach Janta Party Spokesperson Saurav Das Slammed After VIDEO Shows Him Being Fanned During Protest At Jantar Mantar
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HomeIndia'Bought A Servant Just To Fan Himself': Cockroach Janta Party Spokesperson Saurav Das Slammed After VIDEO Shows Him Being Fanned During Protest At Jantar Mantar

'Bought A Servant Just To Fan Himself': Cockroach Janta Party Spokesperson Saurav Das Slammed After VIDEO Shows Him Being Fanned During Protest At Jantar Mantar

A purported video of Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das at the outfit’s NEET 2026 paper leak protest in New Delhi has sparked criticism online. The clip appears to show Das drinking coffee while a man fans him. Several X users slammed Das

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, June 06, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
'Bought A Servant Just To Fan Himself': Cockroach Janta Party Spokesperson Saurav Das Slammed After VIDEO Shows Him Being Fanned During Protest At Jantar Mantar
X/@

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest, led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the recent NEET 2026 paper leak, while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is underway.

Meanwhile, a video of the outfit's chief spokesperson, Saurav Das, has gone viral on social media.

The purported video shows him sitting at the protest site, surrounded by CJP supporters, sipping what is claimed to be coffee from a paper cup as he is being fanned by a man behind him with what looks like a poster. The video has triggered backlash against Das on X.

Netizens React

"Look at this video... CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das has brought a servant along just to fan him because it's too hot outside. These are the same people who claim to be fighting for equality and social justice," one of the users said.

"CJP spokesperson Saurav Das having an elderly poor man fan ventilating for him and cold coffee served, this is how much this brats care about poor ppl," another user said.

"CJP spokesperson Saurav Das has kept a person just to fan him continuously These elites can't even stay in the sun for 10 minutes and they talk about revolution He is sitting under a tree and enjoying cold coffee," another user said.

Bhartiya Janata Party's young wing, BJYM ( Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) secretary Tajinder Bagga also shared the clip and wrote,"CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das enjoying royal treatment as his spot boy fans him by hand and serves him juice."

"Calls himself a cockroach that survives anything yet irony is he can’t even survive the heat," another user said.

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FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made. Saurav Das has not yet publicly responded to the viral video.

Sonam Wangchuk reaches protest site

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk has arrived at the protest site. He also urged the government to take action against students' miseries. "I don't like protests, but we have to do it for justice." He also mentioned that the existing education system should be changed, reported India Today.

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