Booked a flight during the first phase of coronavirus lockdown? You can now get a full refund

The coronavirus lockdown across India had brought with it a complete halt to passenger flights, both domestic and international. Towards the end of March Prime Minister Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown that would stay in place till the 14th of April. While many had been left in the lurch with tickets for cancelled flights, airlines have been hesitant in providing refunds.

The problem has compounded by the fact that with the exception of Air India, most airlines had opened advanced booking for the period after April 14 in anticipation of the lockdown being lifted.

As per a PTI report, with the lockdown beig extended till May 3, airlines have been refusing to provide a refund to passengers, asking them to reschedule their flights or to use the booking amount towards another flight.