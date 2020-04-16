Booked a flight during the first phase of coronavirus lockdown? You can now get a full refund

The coronavirus lockdown across India had brought with it a complete halt to passenger flights, both domestic and international. Towards the end of March Prime Minister Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown that would stay in place till the 14th of April. While many had been left in the lurch with tickets for cancelled flights, airlines have been hesitant in providing refunds.
The problem has compounded by the fact that with the exception of Air India, most airlines had opened advanced booking for the period after April 14 in anticipation of the lockdown being lifted.
As per a PTI report, with the lockdown beig extended till May 3, airlines have been refusing to provide a refund to passengers, asking them to reschedule their flights or to use the booking amount towards another flight.
On Thursday the Ministry of Civil Aviation however clarified that if a ticket had been booked a ticket during the first phase of the lockdown period, that is between March 25 and April 14, the airline shall refund the full amount. The refund has to be made within three weeks from the date of request of cancellation, it added.
This is applicable for both domestic and international flights.
The notice was posted on the DGCA's Twitter handle and added that the "Ministry of Civil Aviation acknowledges the unusual situation" and the consequential effect the lockdown and its extension has had on passengers and airlines.
As per the DGCA's Guidelines the airline has to refund the full amount to customers in these cases:
If a ticket was booked between March 25 and April 14, and the airline received the payment during the same period of time for travel during the same period. In such a case, if a refund is sought by the passenger against that booking being cancelled, the airline must refund the full amount collected without levy of cancellation charge.
If a ticket was booked between March 25 and April 14 for travel during the second lockdown period -- that is between April 15 to May 3. In such a case, if a refund is sought by the passenger against that booking being cancelled, the airline must refund the full amount collected without levy of cancellation charge.
