Bombs hurled, shots fired outside residence of Barrackpore MP in North 24 Parganas

North 24 Parganas: Unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled bombs and fired gunshots outside the residence of BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, here on Wednesday night.

"We need to think that firing incident took place at the house of MP, MLA and Municipality Chairman. Then who is secure in Bhatpara? Even we are not secure. Chairman sahib has said that the attack took place in front of his eyes and he has also mentioned names of individuals who did this.

"Let's see what action will be taken on this. There is a political motive behind this," Pavan Singh, son of Arjun Singh and MLA from Bhatpara Assembly told reporters here.

The incident took place at a time when Arjun Singh is in New Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session. Singh's nephew and Chairman of Bhatpara Municipality, Sourav Singh, has filed a complaint with the police and stated names of a few people who he suspects were involved in the attack.