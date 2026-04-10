Bomb Threat At Bihar Assembly Triggers Alert, Search Operation Underway In Patna |

Patna: Panic gripped Patna on Friday after a bomb threat was reported at the Bihar Assembly premises, prompting immediate action from security agencies.

Upon receiving the threatening email, the entire Assembly complex was placed on high alert.

Teams from the Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad were swiftly deployed to the spot, while the premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

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A comprehensive search operation is currently underway across the complex.

Officials from the Bihar Police have reached the site and are closely monitoring the situation.

Suspicious objects are being thoroughly examined, and security has been intensified in the surrounding areas.

As of now, authorities have not confirmed the recovery of any explosive materials.

The Patna administration has further strengthened the security cordon both inside and outside the Assembly premises.

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Strict checks are being carried out on all individuals entering and exiting the complex, and CCTV footage is being analysed to trace the source of the threat.

Officials have assured that a detailed investigation is underway, with all agencies working in coordination and no aspect of the case being overlooked.

In addition, cybersecurity officials have been asked to coordinate with the officials to identify the person responsible for sending the threat.

Sources indicate that this is not the first time such a threat has been issued to the State Assembly.

Similar incidents in the past had already led to tighter security arrangements.

Earlier, on March 13, the Bihar Assembly received a bomb threat to blow up the Assembly premises.

Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar convened a meeting with senior officials of the Assembly Secretariat.

Following the threat, security has been tightened in and around the Assembly premises.

Additional police personnel have been deployed at all entry gates, and thorough checks of every vehicle entering the complex are being conducted.

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In the past, the Patna Civil Court had received multiple emails threatening to blow up its premises.

District courts in Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Purnea and Bhagalpur have also received similar emails in the past.

However, investigations later revealed that all those threats were hoaxes.

Despite this, such incidents have created panic among judicial officers, lawyers, and the general public.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)