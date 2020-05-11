'Bois Locker Room' controversy: Swati Maliwal condemns girl who impersonated 'Siddharth' to 'plan her own rape'

The 'Bois Locker Room' controversy which has recently become a talking point involves social media exchanges in a group with several teenage boys. The members of the Instagram group had reportedly shared photos of underage girls, as well as objectifying them. Soon after the incident came to light, the Delhi police had taken a schoolboy into custody and initiated a probe against the Instagram chat group.
But recent reports suggest that not all the conversations shared as having been part of the group were related. Anyesh Roy, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cyber Cell revealed that "the alleged conversation is actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl is sending chat messages through a fictional account". Essentially, the girl used a fake account, and pretending to be male, she sent a suggestion to sexually assault herself.
Officials said that this was apparently an attempt to check the reaction of the receiver and "the strength of his character, especially when someone talks bad things about the girl herself."
On Monday afternoon, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal took to Twitter to condemn the actions of the girl, stating that she had "endangered cause of hundreds facing cyber abuse everyday".
"Disgusting that a girl sent out snapchat msg to a boy planning her own rape. ‘Bois Locker Room' chats are not connected to this Snapchat but equally offensive & warrant legal action! (sic)" Maliwal tweeted, adding that this "MUST be acted against too".
Netizens incidentally appear to be rather critical of Maliwal at present, and #ArrestSwatiMaliwal has been trending on Twitter. And while it is confusing as to why the internet wants her arrested, there many comments calling for the same.
"As revealed by @DelhiPolice the #BoisLockerRoom issue was about a girl creating a fake profile of a boy named Siddharth and asking for her own gang rape. Other boys refused it. @SwatiJaiHind was quick earlier, now will she initiate action against this girl? #ArrestSwatiMaliwal" wrote one Twitter user.
"Teach your daughters not to do cyber bullying, not to fantasize about rape and create a fake chat about it. Teach your daughters to stay away from feminists like @SwatiJaiHind . Teach your daughters to respect men and boys #ArrestSwatiMaliwal" commented another.
Take a look at some of the posts:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)