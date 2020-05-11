'Bois Locker Room' controversy: Swati Maliwal condemns girl who impersonated 'Siddharth' to 'plan her own rape'

The 'Bois Locker Room' controversy which has recently become a talking point involves social media exchanges in a group with several teenage boys. The members of the Instagram group had reportedly shared photos of underage girls, as well as objectifying them. Soon after the incident came to light, the Delhi police had taken a schoolboy into custody and initiated a probe against the Instagram chat group.

But recent reports suggest that not all the conversations shared as having been part of the group were related. Anyesh Roy, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cyber Cell revealed that "the alleged conversation is actually between a girl (sender) and a boy (receiver) in which the girl is sending chat messages through a fictional account". Essentially, the girl used a fake account, and pretending to be male, she sent a suggestion to sexually assault herself.

Officials said that this was apparently an attempt to check the reaction of the receiver and "the strength of his character, especially when someone talks bad things about the girl herself."