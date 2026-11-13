Body Of Murder-Accused Cop Recovered From Field In Bihar's Madhubani

Bihar cop Chandra Mohan Singh's body was found in a paddy field. |

Days after he went missing after allegedly shooting a man dead with his service revolver, an assistant sub-inspector's (ASI) body was recovered from a field in Bihar's Madhubani district.

Police said on Friday that 12 special teams were constituted to search for ASI Chandra Mohan Singh after he was allegedly caught inside a woman's house and had opened fire in an attempt to escape. He then ran away from the spot.

Four people, including a woman, were injured in the firing. Later, a man identified as Ashok Yadav died during treatment.

An FIR was registered on charges of murder, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act. Another FIR on November 4 was lodged on a complaint filed by Yadav's wife, which claimed that she had seen the man entering her neighbour's house.

The teams formed to search for Singh had been conducting raids beyond the district, extending it to areas along the India-Nepal border and at suspected hideouts in Bihar. A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for credible information leading to Singh's arrest. A proposal to increase the reward to Rs 3 lakh was floated, but the ASI's body was found before it could be approved, per an Indian Express report.

As the search continued, Singh was suspended and proceedings for his dismissal from service were initiated.

Madhubani Senior Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar told reporters that they were informed on Thursday about an "unidentified body lying in a field in Babubarhi and a foul smell emanating from the spot".

Singh's body was found in a sack in the paddy field with several injury marks and his face in a crushed condition, per ANI.

The body was identified as Singh's based on his clothes, Aadhaar card, mobile phone, laptop and other documents found in a bag at the spot. His service revolver was also recovered and handed over along with other evidence to a forensic team.

A three-member medical board has been constitued to conduct a post-mortem examination, Kumar said, adding that the case will bve examined from all angles.

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