Bihar ASI Allegedly Open Fires At Villagers After Being Caught Inside Woman’s House At Midnight, One Killed | X

A Bihar police officer allegedly opened fire at villagers after being caught inside a woman's house in Madhubani district, killing a 50-year-old man and leaving three others critically injured. The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who reportedly used his service revolver while trying to escape from the spot, is currently absconding.

The incident occurred around 1 am on Tuesday, November 4, in Balirajgarh village. The accused officer, identified as Chandra Mohan Singh, was posted at a police picket deployed to guard the Balirajgarh mining site.

ASI Allegedly Caught Inside Woman's House, Opens Fire During Escape

According to district police officials, the ASI allegedly entered a woman's house on Monday night with wrongful intentions. Villagers reportedly spotted him entering the premises and raised an alarm, prompting several people to gather outside the house.

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The villagers allegedly cornered the officer and locked him inside a room as they attempted to apprehend him. However, when he found himself surrounded, Singh allegedly pulled out his service revolver and fired three to four rounds at the gathering before fleeing the scene.

The gunfire left four people injured, including 50-year-old Ashok Yadav. Yadav was rushed to a government hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. The three other injured individuals were admitted to Sadar Hospital in Madhubani, where they are reportedly undergoing treatment. Their condition was stated to be critical.

Madhubani Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yogendra Kumar confirmed the incident and said the accused officer had fired multiple rounds in the village, resulting in one death and three injuries.

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ASI Suspended, Murder Case Registered

Following the incident, a police team reached Balirajgarh village after receiving information about the shooting and arranged for the injured to be taken to the hospital.

The district police have suspended ASI Chandra Mohan Singh and registered a murder case against him. An investigation has been initiated, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding officer.

According to SSP Yogendra Kumar, the officer had frequently visited the woman's residence to collect certain belongings. He allegedly returned to the house on Monday night with wrongful intentions, leading to the confrontation with villagers.

When the District Magistrate Anand Sharma reached the scene to comfort the villagers and family of the deceased, angry mob of woman attacked him, held him by his collar and expressed their disbelief in the system.