Body cameras for Gujarat cops

Gandhinagar: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on Friday said policemen above the rank of sub-inspector will be given body cameras, which will be connected to a control room to monitor the conduct of policemen with the public. Notably, body cameras are widely used by the police in the US and other developed countries. Speaking to reporters during a press conference, the CM said cameras will be pinned on police uniforms and the live feed will be streamed to a control room.

Lone BSP MLA joins JD(U)

PATNA: Lone BSP MLA in Bihar, Md Jama Khan, who won Chainpur seat in the 2020 Assembly poll, joined the ruling JD(U) after meeting CM Nitish Kumar in Patna on Friday evening. “Yes, I am going to meet CM Nitish Kumarji. I feel I can fulfil promises made to people during elections by joining the government.“I see nothing wrong in joining the ruling party for sake of the people,” said Khan, who is likely to get a place in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, which is due for expansion.

Delhi’s minimum temperature dips

New Delhi: Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 4.2°C, 3 notches below normal, on Friday even as foggy conditions disrupted traffic movement, the India Meteorological Dept (IMD) said. Moderate fog lowered visibility to 350 metres at Safd­ar­jung and Palam, officials said. According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of dense fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, moderate 201 and 500 metres, and shallow 501 and 1,000 metres.

Girl, nephew killed in UP's Chitrakoot; rape suspected

Chitrakoot (UP): A 15-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly after being raped and her nephew, 4, killed in a village here, police said on Friday. A man, 30, from her village was arrested in the crime which took place on Thursday.