Boat Withdraws Sponsorship From Upcoming India Tour Of Canada-Based Punjabi Singer Shubh

Shubhneet Singh |

Boat, the Indian electronics brand, announced that it will terminate its sponsorship for the upcoming tour of Canadian singer Shubneet Singh, also known as Shubh, who had previously expressed support for Khalistan. The decision comes amid Canada's allegation that India killed Kalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canadian province of British Columbia.

Shubh was scheduled to perform from September 23 to 25 aboard Cordelia Cruises in Mumbai. Boat took to Twitter (formerly X) to announce the decision. The brand pointed to Shubh's controversial actions earlier this year, where he shared a distorted map of India to express solidarity with Khalistani terrorists, as the primary reason for severing ties with the Canadian singer.

"At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first & foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour," Boat said in a statement posted on X.

Boat's decision also comes after social media users, tagging its co-founder Aman Gupta, questioned the company for sponsoring Shubh's event despite his controversial views.

BJYM members tear posters of Shubh's event

On Saturday, members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) toredown posters promoting Shubh's event. The singer, who had also shared a distorted map of Kashmir, is expected to perform along with DJ Chetas and Bismil Ki Mehfil event is also organised for the cruise event.

"There is no space for Khalistanis who are the enemy of integrity and unity of India. We won't let Canadian singer Shubh to perform on the auspicious land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai. If no proper action is taken then the organisers will have to face our opposition," BJYM president Tajinder Singh Tiwana reportedly said.

