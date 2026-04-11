 BMW Car Crushed After Truck Falls on It In Andhra Pradesh, HC Lawyer Killed – Video
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HomeIndiaBMW Car Crushed After Truck Falls on It In Andhra Pradesh, HC Lawyer Killed – Video

BMW Car Crushed After Truck Falls on It In Andhra Pradesh, HC Lawyer Killed – Video

A senior lawyer, Srinivas Rao, was killed after a concrete-laden truck overturned onto his BMW at Keesara Toll Plaza on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway. Visuals showed the crushed vehicle. Police are reviewing CCTV footage, suspecting brake failure or overloading. Rao was returning from Bar Council elections. Traffic was partially disrupted following the accident.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, April 11, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
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A concrete-laden truck overturned onto a BMW car at Keesara Toll Plaza in Kanchikacharla mandal on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway, completely crushing the luxury vehicle on Saturday. A senior lawyer, identified as Srinivas Rao, who was driving the car, was killed in the accident.

Disturbing visuals have surfaced from the spot showing the truck toppled sideways over the red BMW, destroying the vehicle.

Rao had participated in the Bar Council elections earlier in the day in Amaravati and was heading back. His body was recovered with the help of JCBs and has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

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The police are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident, including whether the tanker was overloaded or if there was any negligence involved,” SV Raja Sekhara Babu, the Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, said while speaking to NDTV.

According to preliminary reports, the tanker lost control while turning due to brake failure. Traffic on the highway was partially disrupted because of the accident.

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