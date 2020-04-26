'Blocked' BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde writes 'confidential letter' to PM on 'anti-India' Twitter

The MP shared the message he received from Twitter where he was asked to delete the tweets that violate its rules.

Twitter also said that if he felt that it has made a mistake, he can appeal the violation.

Hegde said he would not delete the tweet "because it was to expose the wrong being done under the umbrella of a religion.

Undoubtedly I am not against any religion, but being an Indian, I will never allow any person or organisation to spread hatred or to provoke people to indulge in any anti- social or anti-national activity.

"I stand affirm on my statement and will defend it strongly," Hegde stated.

Hedge’s statements suggest him following suit of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who also urged the central government to demolish Twitter, after her sister Rangoli Chandel’s account was suspended due to hate speech.

The MP wrote to Modi on Saturday against Twitter India about "selective targeting" of several national handles and pro-Indian handles by suspending or locking rampantly in the past few months.

He alleged that the Twitter account of decorated veterans had been suspended without notice.

He also charged some twitter handles with targeting the Prime Minister and Home Minister for their own pecuniary interests.

With inputs from PTI