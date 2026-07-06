Blind Murder Solved In 24 Hours: Daughter-In-Law Allegedly Masterminds Elderly Man’s Killing In Jashpur | X

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh), July 6: In a major breakthrough, Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur Police have solved a sensational blind murder case within just 24 hours. The police team has arrested four accused, including the victim's daughter-in-law.

Elderly man found murdered

The case is regarding the murder of 70-year-old Chugru Pradhan in the Duldula police station area.

According to the police, a special investigation team was formed immediately after the incident was reported. The team examined the crime scene with the assistance of the Dog Squad and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), while CCTV footage, technical evidence, and cyber cell inputs played a crucial role in cracking the case.

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Conspiracy and accused identified

The investigation revealed that the victim's daughter-in-law, Suganti Besra, allegedly conspired with Sahil alias Raja Khan, Anand Yadav, and Rohit Singh to murder Chugru Pradhan due to a family dispute.

Police said the accused arrived at the victim's house on a motorcycle during the intervening night of July 3 and 4. After getting the door opened, they allegedly assaulted the elderly man with a wooden plank, tied his hands and feet, and stuffed a cloth into his mouth, leading to his death.

The accused then fled the scene after committing the crime. Acting swiftly, police arrested all four accused within 24 hours of the incident. Investigators also recovered the wooden plank allegedly used in the murder, the motorcycle used in the crime, and four mobile phones from the accused.

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Police statement on investigation

SSP Dr Lal Umed Singh said Jashpur Police are following a zero-tolerance policy against serious crimes and are using scientific investigation and technical evidence to ensure that offenders are brought to justice without delay.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Patanwar said the case was solved through technical evidence and cyber analysis, enabling police to uncover the conspiracy and apprehend all the accused promptly. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the law, produced before the court, and remanded to judicial custody.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)