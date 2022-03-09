Blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur; 1 killed, 14 injured

Jammu: One person was killed and 13 were injured in a blast outside the district court complex in Jammu region's Udhampur town on Wednesday, officials said.

The blast took place around 1 pm, they said.

In a tweet, Union minister Jitendra Singh said one person was killed and 13 were injured in the blast. The injured were being moved to a hospital.

"I am in touch with DC (Deputy Commissioner) Indu Chib on minute to minute basis. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out...too early to draw any definite conclusion," the minister tweeted.

“At around 12.15 PM, an explosion was heard in which 14 people were injured and 01 died. As per the preliminary investigation, it seems to be an IED blast. Further details will be shared once forensic and ballistic experts come here. The reason for the blast cannot be disclosed at this moment. The investigation is underway and it seems to be a localised blast with a limited area of impact,” ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh said.

Soon after the blast, SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar reached the spot and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

(More details are awaited)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 03:58 PM IST