Black Sunday

Chandigarh: Police in Yamunanagar town in Haryana cane-charged migrant workers on Sunday who were trying to move towards the border of Uttar Pradesh some 20 km from there. The labourers were seen running back to the shelter. Some left their luggage and cycles at the place and ran away.

Officials told IANS they were allowing only those migrants to cross over to UP who have been registered and staying at rescue centres set up by the government. “A sudden influx of migrants from neighbouring states (Punjab and Himachal) reached there and they were marching towards UP border. They were warned not to move towards home in UP, and when they tried to continue their journey, police caned them,” an official said.

He said the migrants who were staying in the government rescue centres were taken in batches in buses after medical screening and following social distance. After crossing Haryana, they were handed over to the UP authorities for their onward journey.

Migrant workers attack cops, damage vehicles in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Demanding travel arrangements, migrants on Sunday hurled stones at the police personnel and damaged vehicles on a national highway near Rajkot in Gujarat, the police said. Some of the cops and a local journalist sustained injuries in the incident that took place in Shapar area near Rajkot, about 215 kms away from Ahmedabad.

Rajkot (Rural) SP Balram Meena said that 25 migrants were arrested, including a purported instigator, after identifying them through video footage of the incident.

“A group of agitated migrants resorted to vandalism by damaging vehicles on a national highway, demanding arrangement from local authorities for return to their native states,” the senior police officer further said.

Meanwhile, Rewa police resorted to mild lathicharge on the stranded migrant labourers when stopped from crossing over to UP border staged protest, seeking food and water, Our Bhopal Bureau added. The labourers broke the barriers to enter into the UP border when police cane­charged to drive them back.