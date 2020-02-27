'Black day for NDTV when Muslim mob refuses to recognise one of their own': Amit Malviya taunts journalist

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday took a dig at NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain after the journalist wasn't allowed to report from the violence-hit Jafrabad area in the national capital.
Malviya shared a video of Jain reporting from the area, however, he wasn't allowed to film the crowd. Malviya took to Twitter and wrote, "Black Day for NDTV when Muslim mob refuses to recognise their journalist as one of their own!"
In the video, Jain says that he is on ground zero where the clashes erupted. Later, the camera points at the large crowd gathered on the streets. The journalist informs that the crowd comprises of the minority community. However, the furious crowd don't allow him to film them. "They don't want us to film," he says. "There is an anger about the media, we will turn the camera to the other side and not get the crowd agitated," he adds.
Deepak Chaurasia, Consulting Editor News Nation, also tweeted the video. Chaurasia also took a dig at Jain, saying that if he had told the crowd that he was from Ravish Kumar's channel, then that would not have happened with him.
He wrote in Hindi, "Dear friend! @SreenivasanJain! #ShaheenBagh At the time of beating, you had written that I am not a journalist! But you are! Then why did these peacekeepers protesting against CAA throw stones at you? Yes, if you told them that you are from Ravish Kumar's channel, then this would not have happened with you!"
Hitting back at Malviya, Jain wrote, "The BJP's IT cell chief keeps it classy, as ever."
On Monday, violent clashes had erupted between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in Northeast Delhi, which led to widespread vandalism and arson for over three days.
The death toll has risen to 35 on Thursday.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)