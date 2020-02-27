'Black day for NDTV when Muslim mob refuses to recognise one of their own': Amit Malviya taunts journalist

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday took a dig at NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain after the journalist wasn't allowed to report from the violence-hit Jafrabad area in the national capital.

Malviya shared a video of Jain reporting from the area, however, he wasn't allowed to film the crowd. Malviya took to Twitter and wrote, "Black Day for NDTV when Muslim mob refuses to recognise their journalist as one of their own!"

In the video, Jain says that he is on ground zero where the clashes erupted. Later, the camera points at the large crowd gathered on the streets. The journalist informs that the crowd comprises of the minority community. However, the furious crowd don't allow him to film them. "They don't want us to film," he says. "There is an anger about the media, we will turn the camera to the other side and not get the crowd agitated," he adds.