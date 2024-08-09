 BJP's Shazia Ilmi files Defamation Suit Against Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai
The lawsuit is over Sardesai's claim that Ilmi abused an India Today video journalist and threw him out of her house.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Shazia Ilmi (left) and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai | Free Press Journal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shazia Ilmi has approached Delhi High Court and filed defamation lawsuit against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, reported Bar and Bench. The lawsuit is reportedly over a video uploaded by Sardesai accusing Ilmi of 'abusing' a journalist from India Today. The court has asked India Today and Rajdeep Sardesai to provide full and unedited video by Monday (August 12). The hearing in the case has been scheduled for Tuesday.

What is the issue?

The dispute is over a TV debate on July 26 moderated by Sardesai on India Today. The debate, broadly themed over politics surrounding Kargil Vijay Divas saw discussion on Agniveer scheme and politicisation of armed forces as well. Major General (Retired) Yash Mor and Ilmi were on the panel.

As Major General Mor explained what he said were shortcomings in the Agniveer scheme, Ilmi intervened. This prompted Sardesai to say that Mor was putting forth 'hard facts'.

"Don't sermonise," said Ilmi.

What followed was a heated discussion after which Ilmi left the show.

That night, Ilmi took to social media platform X and claimed that Sardesai reduced volume of her mic during the debate.

article-image

“Remember I have been on both the sides and know how to handle bullies like you. BTW it doesn’t behove political propagandists masquerading as journalists to sermonise,” she posted.

In a post made next morning, Sardesai accused Ilmi of 'abuse' of India Today's video journalist.

“If you have a grouse with me or with an army general on the show, of course that’s your prerogative. And I respect that too. But for you to chuck the Mike and abuse our video journalist and throw him out of your house is just NOT done. He was only doing his job. No excuse for bad behaviour. The rest I leave to you. Have a good weekend,” the post said.

