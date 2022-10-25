BJP's real agenda is to end India's diversity, Muslim identity: AIMIM chief A Owaisi | Twitter/@aimim_national

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed BJP and noted that the saffron party's real agenda is to end India's diversity and Muslim identity.

"They think they've danger from halal meat, Muslims' caps, beard, their food habits. BJP is actually against Muslim identity. PM's words 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' are empty rhetoric. BJP's real agenda is to end India's diversity and Muslim identity," AIMIM chief A Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier this month, after some cops were caught on camera publicly flogging a few Muslim community members accused of hurling stones at Garba dance participants in Gujarat's Kheda district, Owaisi had slammed BJP and asked if it is the Indian democracy and the Indian secularism. Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad, Owaisi had said that a stray dog has "respect" in India but not Muslims.

"Wherever there is a BJP govt in the country it feels like Muslims are living in an open jail....There is more respect for the road dog than Muslims: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi at an event yesterday," he was quoted as saying by ANI.