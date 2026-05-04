BJP’s Post-Victory Menu In Bengal Features Fish Curry-Rice, Doi Machh & Bengali Delicacies | VIDEO

BJP’s Post-Victory Menu In Bengal Features Fish Curry-Rice, Doi Machh & Bengali Delicacies |

Kolkata: Amid Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s claim that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Bengal, the saffron camp will stop ‘non-vegetarian’ food but after winning majority BJP chose to feed people staple food of Bengalis ‘fish curry-rice’.

Talking to the media, the chef while cooking at the party’s headquarters in Salt Lake near Kolkata said that the special menu includes ‘Doi Machch’ (fish cooked with curd).

“Along with ‘Doi Mach’ there is rice, mixed vegetables curry and sweets. This food is for everyone,” said the chef.

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On the other hand, BJP supporters were seen eating ‘Jhaal Muri’ and ‘chicken Biriyani’ while celebrating the victory of the saffron camp in Bengal.

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Notably, during election campaigns TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee while citing examples from UP and Bihar had time and again said that if BJP comes to power, they won’t allow people to eat fish and other non-vegetarian items.

Countering claims of Mamata, former Union Minister Smriti Irani said that she will herself feed people ‘Hilsa’ indicating that BJP will not stop ‘non-vegetarian’ food in Bengal.

Meanwhile, earlier on the day of counting TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had still expressed her confidence in winning back the state.