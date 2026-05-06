BJP’s May 9 Oath To Be Held At Kolkata’s Historic Brigade Ground: Know Its Significance, Capacity & Why It Matters

Preparations at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata during of PM Modi's election rally. | ANI

The BJP has announced that its new West Bengal government will take oath on May 9 at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground, a venue steeped in history and synonymous with mass political mobilisations.

The choice of location is more than logistical it is symbolic, placing a moment of political transition at the heart of Bengal’s most storied public space.

A Ground Where History Breathes

Located in the heart of Kolkata, the Brigade Parade Ground forms part of the sprawling Maidan often called the “lungs of the city.”

Its origins date back to the 18th century, following the Battle of Plassey in 1757, when the British East India Company cleared villages and forests to build Fort William and create a vast open esplanade for military drills.

What began as a colonial parade ground gradually transformed into a democratic arena where India’s political, cultural, and social narratives unfold.

From Colonial Drills To Political Powerhouse

Over decades, the ground has hosted some of India’s most significant gatherings.

From speeches by leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru to historic rallies addressed by Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the venue has witnessed defining political moments.

In later years, it became synonymous with massive Left Front rallies and continues to serve as a stage for major political parties, including the BJP and TMC.

A Sea Of People: Capacity And Scale

Unlike conventional stadiums, Brigade Parade Ground is an open expanse, allowing it to host massive crowds running into several lakhs.

Typical gatherings: 1–5 lakh people

Estimated capacity with arrangements: up to 6 lakh+

Larger events often spill into surrounding Maidan areas

Its sheer scale makes it one of India’s largest and most flexible public venues for rallies and ceremonies.

More Than Just A Venue

Beyond politics, the Maidan is a vibrant urban space dotted with landmarks such as Eden Gardens, the Victoria Memorial, and major sports facilities.

Owned by the Indian Army, the ground continues to serve military purposes while remaining accessible for public events under strict security arrangements.

It is equally a space for morning joggers, football matches, picnics, and cultural gatherings blending everyday life with historic significance.

Why Brigade Ground Matters For BJP’s Moment

By choosing Brigade Parade Ground, the BJP is anchoring its swearing-in ceremony in a venue that represents mass connect, political legacy, and symbolic authority in Bengal.

Read Also BJP Announces May 9 Oath Ceremony At Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground For New Bengal Government

The decision reflects an attempt to align a new political chapter with a space long associated with public voice and historic change.

A Stage Set For A New Chapter

As preparations begin for May 9, the Brigade Ground once again readies itself not just as a venue, but as a witness to history in motion.

From colonial marches to democratic mandates, the ground has seen it all. Now, it stands poised to host yet another defining moment in West Bengal’s political journey.