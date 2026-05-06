BJP Announces May 9 Oath Ceremony At Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground For New Bengal Government

In a major development regarding the formation of a new government in West Bengal, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday announced that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 9 in Kolkata.

The oath-taking event is scheduled to begin at 10 am at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground, where a large gathering of party workers and senior leaders is expected.

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Speaking to the media, Bhattacharya said, “The legislative party meeting will take place tomorrow evening, and the oath-taking ceremony will be held at Brigade Parade Ground on the 9th.”

According to party sources, the event is likely to witness the presence of Narendra Modi, along with chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, NDA leaders, and several Union ministers. Around two dozen ministers are also expected to take oath as part of the new cabinet.

The announcement has heightened political activity in the state, with preparations underway for what is expected to be a high-profile event marking the formation of the new government.