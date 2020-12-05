BJP's eyes set on Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

In GHMC polls in Hyderabad, BJP made significant gains as it won 48 seats, seven less than the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which emerged by winning 55 seats as the single largest party.

The results of the GHMC were announced for 149 of the 150 seats, and withheld for the Neredmet division.

BJP emerges as a new TRS challenger

The success of the BJP confirmed it has replaced Congress as the TRS's main competitor, BJP Secretary General Bhupender Yadav said.

After his effective role in the victory of the BJP in the Bihar assembly elections, Yadav was elected as election manager for GHMC polls.

BJP claimed that the results are very optimistic and a moral booster for it.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party secured four seats in the state and then dealt a surprise defeat to the ruling party TRS in the Dubbaka bypoll of the assembly.