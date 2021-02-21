BJP's crisis management team faces farmers ire in Western UP

Lucknow: A high-profile BJP’s damage-control team, led by the former Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan, on Sunday faced the ire of agitating farmers in Bhainswal village of Shamli district in Western Uttar Pradesh.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union President Rakesh Tikait has called for the boycott of BJP leaders in Western Uttar Pradesh. “Don’t allow them to enter your villages till the Farm Laws are not repealed,” he had appealed to farmers.
The team was constituted by the party national president J.P. Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah. The team has been entrusted with the task of reversing the damage done by the farmers’ stir against the three Farm Laws in Western Uttar Pradesh where Jats are weaning away from the BJP.
The BJP damage-control team leader Baliyan has been directed by the party high command to meet leaders of different Khaps, influential farmer leaders and go to villages after villages to convince agitating farmers about the benefits of three Farm Laws.
On Sunday, Baliyan reached Bhainswal village in Shamli district. On learning of his arrival, hundreds of agitated farmers gathered in the village to stop the entry of the BJP team. They had parked a tractor to block the entry route.
Accompanied by Bhuendra Chowdhary, Panchayat Raj minister in Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, and local BJP MLAs, somehow, managed to enter the village only to face the ire of farmers.
“BJP moradabad, Baliyan go back and don’t come here till your government withdraws the Farm Laws,” were slogans that welcomed the BJP crisis management team members.
“First resign from the BJP and then come to us if you want to hold dialogue,” said Savit Malik, President Kisan Union.
Baliyan tried to address them but his short speech only fuelled the fire. “Only a few farmer leaders are opposing the new laws. Majority are happy,” he told the angry crowd. The moment he uttered these words, angry farmers almost forced them to get out of the village.
Earlier, Baliyan and his team had faced similar resistance when they went to Lisad and other villages in Shamli district. He met farmer leader Baba Harikishan but he refused to entertain the BJP team. Majority of farmer leaders left for Ghazipur border to avoid meeting Baliyan and his team.