BJP's crisis management team faces farmers ire in Western UP

Lucknow: A high-profile BJP’s damage-control team, led by the former Union minister Sanjeev Baliyan, on Sunday faced the ire of agitating farmers in Bhainswal village of Shamli district in Western Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union President Rakesh Tikait has called for the boycott of BJP leaders in Western Uttar Pradesh. “Don’t allow them to enter your villages till the Farm Laws are not repealed,” he had appealed to farmers.

The team was constituted by the party national president J.P. Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah. The team has been entrusted with the task of reversing the damage done by the farmers’ stir against the three Farm Laws in Western Uttar Pradesh where Jats are weaning away from the BJP.

The BJP damage-control team leader Baliyan has been directed by the party high command to meet leaders of different Khaps, influential farmer leaders and go to villages after villages to convince agitating farmers about the benefits of three Farm Laws.