 BJP’s Bishnu Sharma Crosses Over To TMC, Cites Unmet Gorkhaland Promises
BJP's Bishnu Sharma Crosses Over To TMC, Cites Unmet Gorkhaland Promises

Rebel BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma joined the ruling TMC in Kolkata ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The Kurseong legislator, who had earlier contested the Lok Sabha polls as an Independent, cited dissatisfaction with BJP over unmet Gorkhaland promises. BJP leaders dismissed his exit, calling it politically insignificant.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Rebel BJP legislator Bishnu Prasad Sharma joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday.

Sharma, who represents Kurseong, formally entered the ruling party at its Kolkata headquarters. He had earlier contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Darjeeling constituency as an Independent candidate after distancing himself from the BJP.

The MLA has been a vocal advocate of the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state, maintaining that the Darjeeling Hills require dedicated administrative focus and accelerated development. He had also expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP, alleging that the party failed to fulfil assurances regarding regional aspirations.

Reacting to his switch, BJP’s chief whip in the Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, downplayed the move, claiming Sharma lacked a strong support base in his constituency and had not been actively engaged with the party for some time.

The political shift comes as West Bengal gears up for elections to the 294-member Assembly, likely to be held within the next two months. The current Assembly’s term is set to expire in May, setting the stage for an intense electoral contest.

