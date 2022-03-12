BJP's assembly election win will disturb Telangana CM's daydreams: Party spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao's jibe at KC Rao

After BJP’s return to power in four of the five states that went to the polls last month, party spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao claimed that the saffron party's win will certainly disturb Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and a few other political dreamers like him across India. His statement comes as Telangana gears up for elections next year.

K Chandrashekar Rao, who is also the chief of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), has been trying to unite the opposition against the BJP.

“This historic four out of five Assembly win will certainly disturb the daydreams of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and few political dreamers like him across India,” the BJP spoksesperson said according to India Today.

The morale of the BJP’s Telangana unit has boosted following the party's massive victory in the recently conducted assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

KC Rao's led party TRS has alleged that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has failed to provide the country with decisive leadership.

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, while celebrating his party’s mammoth win in Hyderabad, recalled his bulldozer statements and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assigned the party’s state unit chief and MP Bandi Sanjay was given a big task. “The bulldozer is being sent to Telangana for Bandi Sanjay now,” he said.

Singh had triggered a massive controversy with his “Yogi is bulldozer ready” statement and had said that if people wanted to live in Uttar Pradesh, they would have to chant Yogi Adityanath’s name.

Telangana is scheduled to go to the polls in December next year. However, the political corridor is buzzing with speculation that the sitting chief minister might once again be preparing for early polls.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 06:04 PM IST