Telangana Govt to strengthen education system, says Minister

Sabita Indra Reddy, the Education Minister of Telangana informed the assembly on Friday that the state government will improve and strengthen the school education system by investing an amount of 7289.54 crores in three phases.

Responding to the questions raised by the members of the house, Sabita said that a total number of 26,065 students are studying in Government schools - primary, upper primary and high schools- in the state.

Owing to the future of all the students, the state government has decided to strengthen the school education system by improving the infrastructure including toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture for students and staff, painting of entire school, major and mini repairs, green chalk boards, compound walls, kitchen sheds, new classrooms in place of dilapidated class rooms, dining halls and digital classrooms in high schools, by investing 7289.52 crore, the minister said.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:53 PM IST