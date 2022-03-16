BJP's agenda is only to polarise the country, says Sitaram Yechury; slams TMC for violence in West Bengal

Kolkata: General Secretary of CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday addressed a press conference and said that on the second day of the state committee meeting they have decided upon opposing the movements of both BJP and the TMC.

Slamming the BJP-led central government, Yechury said that the saffron party is allegedly killing economic sovereignty and social justice.

“Whatever was built in the last 75 years, the BJP government is trying to privatize all of them. The agenda of BJP is only to polarize the country. Instead of addressing the serious issues, the BJP’s only agenda is to destroy the Constitutional recipe of India,” said Yechury.

Taking further potshots at the saffron camp, Yechury alleged that BJP and RSS are trying to ‘rewrite’ the history of India.

“There is a hype of the Kashmir Files movie where the Kashmiri Pandits were killed. But the truth is several people from other religions were also killed but those facts are suppressed in the movie. The movie is based on Hindu-Muslim polarization,” claimed the GS of CPI (M).

It can be noted that on Tuesday the West Bengal BJP MLAs under Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari have watched the movie and have urged every Hindu to stand ‘united’ in the country.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress, Yechury claimed that the TMC had previously ‘killed’ several elected representatives of CPI (M) in the state.

“The SIT under the TMC government is known for suppressing the truths and information. Anis Khan’s death case is a recent example. The TMC is known for violence and several Left Front people have also been subject to their violence. The BJP is also doing the same in Tripura. CPI (M) pledges to oppose the moves of both the parties,” mentioned the GS of CPI (M).

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:44 PM IST