BJP Workers Pause West Bengal Victory Celebrations To Give Way For Muslim Funeral Procession - VIDEO

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday scripted history by winning the West Bengal Assembly election for the first time, ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule.
BJP supporters and workers were celebrating the victory across the country. However, amid this, a video from West Bengal went viral on social media that is winning hearts.
In the video, party workers are seen celebrating their victory on the streets. The atmosphere is festive, with drums and slogans. However, a funeral procession then passes by. As soon as the people spot the procession, they Netimmediately stop their celebrations and make way for it to pass.
Netizens react
The viral video has garnerd reactions from netizens on X. One of the users said, "Bengal's secular spirit never dies! Proud of my Bengal!!"
Another user said, "Thats great by those bjp workers."
"Very good gesture," another user said.
The viral video has garnered more tha 155K views on X in just few hours of posting on X. The exact loaction of the incident is not known.
West Bengal results
The saffron party secured a thumping majority of 206 seats, far exceeding the majority mark of 148.
The TMC finished a distant second with 80 seats, while the Congress and AJUP secured 2 seats each. CPI(M) managed just 1 seat.