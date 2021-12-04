BJP will return to power in Uttar Pradesh with 'overwhelming majority': Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with 'overwhelming majority'. He was speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS).



The Home Minister refuted theories stating that Samajwadi Party (SP) will pose a challenge to the BJP, as it is forming alliance with smaller parties ahead of elections. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav recently claimed his party will win 400 of the 403 seats in UP Assembly.

"We have seen in the past when the SP and the Congress joined hands and later all three (SP, BSP and Congress) came together, (but) the BJP won the elections. People are aware. Coalitions formed on the basis of vote banks cannot guide people now," he said.

“Politics is not physics, it's chemistry. Voters are aware, they won't be guided by caste equations anymore. I have extensively toured the state, and can say this with confidence that BJP will form government with overwhelming majority in Uttar Pradesh,” Shah added.

Shah added that then farmers protest will have no effect on the state politics as the Prime Minister has already repealed all the three farm laws.

Asked if there had been any changes in the electoral atmosphere in western Uttar Pradesh, he said the impact of farmers' protests was even less in the state.

The minister said the Uttar Pradesh elections are being fought under organisational in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the political leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be held early next year.

