'The end of BJP's misrule has begun!': Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, participated in his party's public connect program by walking approximately 20 kilometers in Nandigram on Thursday.

Nandigram, located in the Midnapore district, played a significant role in the rise of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC to power in 2011. However, it is now considered a strong bastion of the leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, as he emerged victorious against TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee in the recent Assembly election.

BJP becoming unpopular

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Banerjee expressed his belief on Twitter that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would lose in all five upcoming state elections this year.

"I am confident that people across India have recognized the harm caused by @BJP4India in the socio-political landscape. Later this year, we have five state elections. I have no doubt that BJP will lose in all five states. The end of BJP's misrule has begun!" stated Banerjee.

He also highlighted the overwhelming support received for the #JonoSanjogYatra and expressed his conviction that the people's growing support would enable the Trinamool Congress to excel in the upcoming Panchayat Polls and beyond.

'Suvendu is a traitor'

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee emphasised that Nandigram and Singur desired a "change" which led to the change in state government. He asserted that Nandigram would witness politics free from pollution, and referred to Suvendu Adhikari as a traitor who would be removed from Nandigram.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has called for a counter rally in Nandigram on June 16.