'BJP Will Deal Sternly With Anarchists’: BJP Presiden Nitin Nabin Warns Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal And CJP | VIDEO

BJP president Nitin Nabin accused Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and CJP of attempting to destabilise India and warned of a strong response | X - @NitinNabin

Delhi, October 10, 2026: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin on Saturday, October 10, accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) of attempting to destabilise the country with the support of foreign forces.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Nabin alleged that the three were trying to create anarchy because they “cannot digest the country’s progress” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He warned that the government would deal sternly with such attempts, while BJP workers would counter them on the ground.

चुनाव में लगातार हार से हताश राहुल गांधी का ‘INDI गठबंधन’ और CJP की आड़ में अरविंद केजरीवाल, विदेशी ताकतों के साथ मिलकर देश को अस्थिर करने की होड़ में लगे हैं। भारत के लोकतंत्र और जनादेश का यह अपमान देश देख रहा है। भाजपा और देश की राष्ट्रभक्त जनता इन अराजकतावादी ताकतों को करारा जवाब देगी। — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) October 10, 2026

Nabin Accuses Opposition Of Creating Anarchy

“An attempt is being made to create a state of anarchy in the country. Efforts are underway to destabilise the country and its 140 crore people. Who is doing this? They are two anarchic groups, one led by ‘INDI Alliance’ leader Rahul Gandhi, and the other led by Arvind Kejriwal and his associate CJP,” Nabin said, PTI reports.

The BJP chief claimed that the two groups were competing to prove who was the greater anarchist. He also said that the people of India were fully aware of their intentions.

BJP Chief Warns Of Strong Response

Nabin accused the opposition leaders of pursuing what he described as ‘bikau’ politics and attempting to destabilise India in collaboration with foreign forces. His remarks reflected the BJP’s aggressive stand against what it claims are attempts to create unrest in the country.

“I give a clear warning to you today that the ‘bikau’ politics you are pursuing and attempting to destabilise India in collusion with foreign forces will never succeed. I warn you today that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the patriotic people of this country will give you a fitting reply,” he said.

Government, BJP Workers Will Counter Attempts

Nabin asserted that the Government of India would take a tough stand against attempts to create tension in the country. He also said BJP workers would remain among the people to counter such activities.

“The Government of India will deal sternly with the situation as you attempt to stoke tension, and BJP workers, remaining firmly among the people, will thwart these designs of yours,” he said.

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His statements underline the sharp political confrontation between the BJP and the opposition, with Nabin portraying their activities as a threat to the country’s stability. However, the allegations of foreign involvement remain claims made by the BJP leader.

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