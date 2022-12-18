BJP using CAA to fool people, says TMC leader Abhishek

Kolkata: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee addressing a public rally at Matuas citadel in Nadia's Ranaghat said that CAA is the only law which was passed in 2019 but the rules are not framed even after three years.

“CAA is being used by the BJP to fool the people of our country. Raising the issue of CAA, BJP leaders are insulting the citizens of Ranaghat and Nadia. How can the Central government ask the same people who voted for panchayat elections, Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections, to prove their nationality? Their votes made you the MP, and now you ask them to prove their citizenship? If they are illegal citizens, then the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are also illegal,” remarked Mr Banerjee.

Taking potshots at the BJP, Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar, Mr Banerjee who is also the TMC national secretary claimed that in the 2024 Lok Sabha election the BJP won’t give ticket to Sarkar .

“The people of Ranaghat didn’t find their MP during the Covid pandemic. At that time, Trinamool workers were by your side. Today, let us take a pledge that whenever the people need us, we will be there. I will be there. It is my responsibility now, and I am not cut from the same cloth as them,” added Mr Banerjee.

“You will not see the migratory birds of BJP after elections are over. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee will always be with you, whenever you want her, she will be by your side. Trinamool Congress will be there with the people during their happy days, and even during their sorrow. That is why we say, ‘Bohiragoto Aashe, Bohiragoto Jaaye, Bangla Neejer Meye Ke Chaai’ (outsiders will come and go but Bengal will continue wanting its own daughter),” mentioned the TMC national secretary.