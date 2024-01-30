BJP To Showcase 10-Year Performance Ahead Of Its Gaon Chalo Abhiyan In Which Its Cadre Would Reach Out To Voters In 7 Lakh Villages

PM Narendra Modi | FPJ

With less than a week to go before the start of its Gaon Chalo Abhiyan, in which its cadre would reach out to voters in 7 lakh villages, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released a video which spell out the importance of electing a stable government at the Centre so that pending works could be completed and new policies implemented without any hindrance. “When there is a stable government in the country, issues that have remained pending for decades get resolved,” reads the tagline of the 57-second video message along with the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It then goes on to illustrate the works completed during the 10-year rule of the Modi government.

BJP lists key decisions taken under Modi Governance

First up it shows the “construction of the grand, divine and unique Ram Temple in Ayodhya” and “the construction of the new Parliament building” as its major achievements. The video also delves into the party being able to provide “33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies” and “10 per cent reservation of people from the economically weaker sections” due to the fact that it could take such decisions boldly. The video also shows how the saffron party has been able to fulfil several of its promises. It makes a mention of how “Article 370, which provided a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated”, and “Muslim women were liberated from the custom of triple talaq”.

Gaon Chalo Abhiyan to cover 7 lakh villages

On other important policy decisions which were taken, after a period of wait, it said, the “one rank one pension scheme was implement” for the armed forces. Similarly, the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed. This Act provided Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who faced religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The video comes at a time when the party is about to start its eight-day Gaon Chalo Abhiyan under which it would seek to cover 7 lakh villages.

Earlier this month, the party president J.P. Nadda had urged the party workers to reach out to the people in the villages and urban areas and tell them about the work that has been done by the Modi Government since 2014. In all, the party intends to deploy around 30 lakh workers for the nationwide outreach programme.