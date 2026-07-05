BJP To Fight 2027 UP Polls With NDA Allies: Nitin Nabin

BJP national president Nitin Nabin | ANI

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday said the party would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, while asserting that the BJP was capable of fighting elections on its own.

Speaking to reporters after meeting NDA allies at a hotel in Lucknow, Nabin expressed confidence that the alliance would secure a decisive victory in the 2027 Assembly polls.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is capable of fighting elections. We will ensure that all NDA constituents continue to work together to make Uttar Pradesh an 'Uttam Pradesh'," he said, PTI reports.

Credits Modi, Yogi for state's transformation

Nabin credited the NDA government for Uttar Pradesh's transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Our leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have worked for the people with a spirit of service. We are fully confident that in the 2027 assembly elections, the NDA alliance will form the government with a thumping majority," Nabin said.

Nabin, who arrived in Lucknow on Saturday on a two-day visit, is scheduled to hold a series of meetings focused primarily on preparations for next year's Assembly elections.