Bihar: Prashant Kishor To Contest Bankipur Bypoll, Jan Suraj Bets On Political Revival | file pic

Patna: In his bid revive his party after its dismal performance in the 2025 Bihar assembly election, former poll strategist Jan and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor will be contest the forthcoming by-election to Bankipur assembly seat in Patna.

A decision to that effect was taken in a meeting of the party’s core committee held on Sunday. State JSP president Manoj Bharti made an announcement about it in his interaction with mediapersons.

Kishor, who was present in the press conference said, “For the past four years, Jan Suraj has been my life. I will try my best to fulfill the responsibility the party has entrusted to me. If we win from Bankipur, it will greatly boost the party's morale and help it move forward.”

Ever since BJP leader Nitin Nabin vacated the Bankipur assembly seat following his appointment as the party`s national president and his election to Rajya Sabha, there has been speculation that Kishor would contest from Bankipur. A few days ago, Kishor himself had said, “If my contesting the by- election leads to the defeat of the BJP in a strong seat like Bankipur, I am ready to contest.” He himself admitted that not contesting the election was his "strategic mistake," which was he now trying to correct.

So far, Jan Suraj has built a strong grassroots base in rural Bihar through padyatras (foot marches). Winning over Patna's urban, educated, and traditionally BJP-supporting voters will be the biggest test of Kishor's organisational abilities.

Kishor and Jan Suraj are contesting the by-election as a referendum on the performance of the NDA government led by chief minister Samrat Choudhary.

Kishor said, “If BJP loses the Bankipur election, it will send a message all the way to Amit Shah and Narendra Modi in Delhi that the people of Bihar are not satisfied with chief minister Samrat Choudhary.

BJP has held this seat continuously since 1995. The influential business community and the Kayastha voter base in the constituency are considered the backbone of the BJP.