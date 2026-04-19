BJP Targets Congress Over Women’s Quota Row, Announces ‘Mahila Aakrosh’ Campaign In Assam

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia. | File Pic

Guwahati: The BJP on Sunday sharpened its attack on Congress over women’s representation, accusing the opposition party of blocking progress and pursuing divisive politics, while reaffirming its commitment to 33 per cent reservation for women ahead of the 2029 elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Assam BJP president and Darrang–Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia said the party would launch a massive “Mahila Aakrosh” campaign in Guwahati on April 23. The programme, he said, would be followed by statewide outreach, including district-level interactions and discussions to mobilise women.

“We are committed to ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women, but Congress has stood in the way with one excuse after another,” Saikia said. “They tried to mislead people by linking the Bill to delimitation. This is nothing but a deliberate attempt to stall women’s empowerment.”

Taking aim at Congress’s stand on the “Nari Shakti Bandan Amendment Bill, 2026”, Saikia said the proposed legislation was meant to expand representation in line with constitutional provisions. “Instead of supporting it, Congress created confusion and blocked progress. This shows their fear of women stepping into leadership roles,” he added.

He also accused the opposition alliance of betraying women. “Congress has let down the women of this country. I am sure women will not forget this insult to their dignity,” he said.

Saikia further criticised the conduct of opposition parties in Parliament, saying their response after failing to secure the required majority for the Bill was “unbecoming”. Drawing from past instances, he said, “Congress has a history of denying justice to women — be it the Shah Bano case or the issue of triple talaq. Even during the Emergency, democratic voices were crushed.”

AGP leader Phani Bhushan Choudhury echoed the sentiment, calling for a larger mobilisation. “Women must come out in large numbers and raise their voice. Congress has consistently sidelined them, and this cannot continue,” he said.

BPF leader and minister Charan Boro said his party would stand firm on the issue. “We will fight shoulder to shoulder to ensure women get their rightful place in society and politics,” he said.

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Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council chief executive member Tankeswar Rabha took a sharper line. “Only those with a regressive mindset can support Congress today. Their politics have always kept women on the margins,” he said.

Minister Ajanta Neog invoked a mythological parallel while attacking the opposition. “Just as the Kauravas were destroyed for insulting Draupadi, Congress too will fade away for denying women their rights,” she said.

Senior leaders from the BJP and its NDA allies, including Darshana Jardosh, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Nilima Devi, Queen Oja, Rekharani Das Bodo and Rupam Goswami, were present at the press meet.