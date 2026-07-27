BJP Targets CJP Over Viral 'Party' Video After Pradhan's Resignation; Outfit Responds With 'Uncle, Auntie' Swipe | X

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) of "duplicity" after a video circulating on social media purportedly showed some of the outfit's prominent members "partying" with others following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Sharing the video on Instagram, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the CJP had organised a "very big party in a 5-star hotel" after Pradhan stepped down.

@kharge @PTI_News@TimesNow

Shocking Video of Dance & celebration at some big hotel by CJP members after Pradhan Resignation.

Look at these Frauds.

Many poor students paid from their pocket & also got wounds.

Fraud CJP pic.twitter.com/54XVyEMsrP — Ullas Saxena (@susaxena55) July 27, 2026

"CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurabh Das… All were seen," Poonawalla claimed, questioning whether this was how the outfit was expressing solidarity with students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak.

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The BJP leader also questioned the CJP leadership's sensitivity, saying, "Hypocrisy peaked. So did shamelessness," in a post on X.

CJP says Gen Z cannot be stereotyped

Responding to the allegations, CJP spokesperson Saurabh Das said the criticism reflected the government's and "godi anchors'" inability to understand the outlook of Gen Z and younger generations.

"We can sit on the road for as long as it takes. We can protest while dancing. We can organise while sipping cold coffee. We can fight for change without looking the way previous generations think a movement should look (no shade on anyone!)," Das said in a post on X.

"That's just how this generation is. Confident, creative, resilient, and IMPOSSIBLE to stereotype. The uncles and aunties can keep complaining. They'll just have to deal with us!" he added.

Read Also Delhi Security To Stay Tight As CJP Threatens Fresh Protest Over FIR Withdrawal

Jethmalani questions funding of agitation

Former BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani also shared a video on X purportedly showing Das and others dancing, saying it raised serious questions.

"Seriously? The CJP leadership throwing a victory party at a hotel! After Delhi witnessed days of violence, these so-called youth activists switched on the music and began dancing," he said.

Jethmalani further questioned the financial backing of the agitation, asking, "More serious questions: Who funded the travel, food, accommodation, equipment and logistics throughout this agitation? Who financed the people who kept Delhi on the boil?" the senior Supreme Court lawyer added.