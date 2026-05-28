BJP Targets 61 ‘Weak’ Seats In UP As Party Begins Early Push For 2027 Assembly Polls

Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party has shifted fully into election mode in Uttar Pradesh, with the ruling party beginning groundwork for the 2027 assembly elections nearly a year ahead of schedule. After the recent expansion of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet, the party has now turned its attention towards strengthening its organisation and booth network across the state.

As part of its early strategy for the 2027 polls, the BJP will first focus on 61 assembly constituencies where the party has failed to register a victory in the last three consecutive assembly elections held in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

According to party sources, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary has asked leaders to prioritise these difficult constituencies in the initial phase of the campaign exercise. The party plans to gather detailed electoral data, caste equations and booth-level feedback from these seats before preparing a constituency-wise roadmap to strengthen its presence on the ground.

Of the 61 constituencies identified by the BJP, 22 are located in eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Mirzapur districts. Around 13 such seats are in western Uttar Pradesh, including constituencies in Saharanpur, Moradabad and Bijnor districts.

Out of these 35 seats in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party had won 27 in the 2022 assembly elections. BJP leaders believe recent bypoll victories in Swar, Rampur and Kundarki have boosted the party’s confidence in regions earlier considered difficult terrain.

Among the remaining seats, three were won in 2022 by the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which is now an ally of the BJP and part of the Yogi Adityanath government. Two seats each were won by BJP allies Apna Dal (S) and the Nishad Party, while one seat went to the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The BJP has also intensified efforts to energise booth-level workers as part of its election preparations. Chaudhary has initiated regular meetings from booth to district level and directed party workers to expand outreach among beneficiaries of government welfare schemes.

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Under the plan, booth workers will visit households to ensure beneficiaries are receiving the benefits of government schemes and assist them in resolving grievances. Party workers have also been instructed to hold regular meetings after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly “Mann Ki Baat” radio programme and send organisational feedback to the leadership.

The organisational exercise comes amid indications of a major restructuring within the Uttar Pradesh BJP ahead of the 2027 elections. Party insiders say changes are likely across regional units and frontal organisations as the BJP attempts to counter the opposition’s social coalition politics and strengthen its grassroots network before the high-stakes contest.