Maharashtra CM Meets PM Modi To Discuss State Development Projects

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday,Thursday, where the two leaders spoke about a series of development issues in Maharashtra. While updating the PM about ongoing projects and campaigns across the State, the CM further mentioned that he was met with the 'positive energy' of the Prime Minister.



The interaction came amid continued dialogue between the Centre and State on issues such as infrastructural development, governance reforms and the implementation of welfare schemes.



Discussions over development projects



Taking to X, the CM stated that he spoke with the Prime Minister regarding several development-related issues and development projects currently underway in Maharashtra, without providing specific details.



Fadnavis claimed that he updated the PM on the state-level initiatives and was provided guidance by the PM on various matters of governance and administrative practices.

Guidance gives positive energy, says CM

The interaction was deemed 'constructive', and, according to Fadnavis, the Prime Minister's guidance 'always gives positive energy'. "Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's meeting and guidance always gives positive energy", said Fadnavis on social media.

Fadnavis also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for dedicating his time towards addressing such matters.

Centre-State cooperation

The meeting, while focusing on multiple initiatives taken up by the State, was indicative of the close cooperation between State and the Centre in tackling various development issues.

Fadnavis has continued to be in conversation with the Centre over a wide range of development-related initiatives aimed at promoting the infrastructure of Maharashtra and better administration in the State, among other issues.

There have been no specific announcements regarding policy changes or similar in the wake of the CM meeting the PM, though the meeting has been regarded as part of the regular communication between the State and Centre.