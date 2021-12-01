e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 05:36 PM IST

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra appointed India Tourism Development Corporation chairman

FPJ Web Desk
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra appointed India Tourism Development Corporation chairman | File Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra has been appointed the chairman of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC).

According to the government notification, the post of Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) have been split to accommodate Sambit Patra as Chairman while Ganji Kamala V Rao as the MD.

"Appointment of Dr. Sambit Patra as Part-Time Non-Executive Director and Chairman of ITDC for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or until further orders, whichever is earlier; and continuation of Ganji Kamala V Rao, IAS (KL:90) to the post of MD, ITDC till further orders," read the notification.

Patra, a prominent BJP spokesperson, was appointed as non-official director on the board of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd. in 2017. He had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Odisha's Puri. However, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Pinaki Mishra defeated him by 11,700 votes.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 05:36 PM IST
