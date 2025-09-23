BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia Moves Delhi HC Seeking Removal Of Social Media Posts About His TV Appearance 'Without Pants'

BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia | X

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of allegedly defamatory content circulating on social media following his appearance on a television news show. The video in question recently went viral online.

Justice Amit Bansal heard the matter on Tuesday and directed Advocate Raghav Awasthi, representing Bhatia, to submit a detailed list of all the offending URLs. The Court stated that it would review the material and issue an order on Thursday.

The Court observed that while it may issue an injunction against content referring to Bhatia’s private parts or other explicitly defamatory material, satirical or sarcastic content related to the incident would not be restricted.

The defamation suit names several individuals and entities as defendants, including the Samajwadi Party Media Cell, Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, Congress leader Ragini Nayak, journalist Abhisar Sharma, and media outlets such as Newslaundry and News18.

“I was sitting in the privacy of my home wearing a kurta and shorts… such photos should not be circulated without my consent, and the statements should be injuncted,” Bhatia told the Court.

Earlier this week, a video clip went viral in which Bhatia appeared on a television debate without wearing pajama for a few seconds. The incident occurred during the show Aar Paar, hosted by Amish Devgan on News18.

Gaurav Bhatia appeared wearing only a pink kurta while the host was introducing the guests on the show. Gaurav Bhatia was also a part of the panel and appeared on the television show wearing only a kurta and without wearing his pants. He is seen in the video adjusting his kurta, however, the incident was caught on camera and the video is being widely shared on social media.