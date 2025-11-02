BJP Slams Lalu Yadav Over Halloween Celebration After ‘Faltu Kumbh’ Remark

Patna, November 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after videos of him celebrating Halloween with his grandchildren went viral. The saffron party accused Yadav of hypocrisy, recalling his earlier remark in which he had dismissed the Maha Kumbh Mela as “faltu” or meaningless.

Videos of Family Celebration Go Viral

On October 31, Lalu Yadav’s daughter and RJD leader Rohini Acharya took to social media to share pictures and videos from their family’s Halloween celebration. “Happy Halloween to everyone,” she wrote, along with visuals showing her father enjoying playful moments with his grandchildren, who were dressed in festive costumes.

In the clips, the veteran politician was seen laughing, clicking pictures and spending time with his family, as the house was adorned with typical Halloween decorations.

BJP Questions Yadav’s ‘Faith’

The BJP quickly seized the opportunity to attack the RJD chief. The BJP Kisan Morcha posted a pointed message on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “Do not forget, people of Bihar, this is the same Lalu Yadav who called the grand Kumbh of faith and spirituality useless, and now he is celebrating a British festival, Halloween. Those who strike at faith will not find support from the people of Bihar.”

Several BJP leaders echoed similar sentiments, questioning how a politician who once ridiculed one of India’s most sacred religious gatherings could enthusiastically join a Western festival rooted in superstition and folklore.

‘Faltu Hai Kumbh’ Comment Still Haunts Yadav

Yadav’s comments on the Maha Kumbh Mela earlier this year continue to draw criticism. In February, while speaking about a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that left 18 dead and several injured, Yadav appeared dismissive of the pilgrimage, saying, “Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faltu hai Kumbh.”

The remark sparked outrage across political and religious circles. The BJP, along with several Hindu leaders, accused the RJD chief of showing disrespect towards Sanatana Dharma and the faith of millions of devotees.

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha had then hit out at Yadav, saying, “His words show his true mindset towards Hinduism. He should apologise for insulting the sentiments of crores of believers.” BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma also termed Yadav’s statement “a reflection of the RJD’s disregard for India’s spiritual traditions.”

Contrast Between Faith and Festivity

Halloween, celebrated globally on October 31, traces its roots to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which marked the end of the harvest and the beginning of winter. The day, believed to blur the line between the living and the dead, is now observed through costume parties, pumpkin carving and trick-or-treating.

The BJP’s criticism stems from what it sees as a contradiction—Lalu Yadav calling a centuries-old Indian festival “meaningless” while embracing a Western one. The controversy once again highlights the political tug-of-war in Bihar, where cultural and religious symbolism often plays a key role in public discourse.

As the debate over Yadav’s comments and celebrations continues online, it remains to be seen whether this fresh political flashpoint will influence voter sentiment in a state where faith, politics and identity remain deeply intertwined.