BJP Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Over CJI Meeting Request, Says Judiciary Must Stay Above Political Battles | PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his request for a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, saying constitutional institutions should not be drawn into political disputes.

The BJP’s remarks came as Opposition parties planned to march to the Supreme Court to protest against alleged “vote chori” and intensify their agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had sought a meeting with the CJI to raise their concerns.

BJP Questions Rahul’s Understanding Of Constitution

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took a dig at Gandhi in a post on X, accusing him of turning constitutional matters into political theatre.

“From separation of powers to desperation for power, Rahul Gandhi has confused constitutional law with political theatre!” Bhatia said.

Reacting to the CJI’s decision to decline the meeting, Bhatia said it sent an important message that the judiciary must remain above everyday political battles, PTI reports.

“Constitutional institutions cannot be dragged into political theatrics,” he said.

‘Constitution Is Not A Political Prop’

Continuing his attack, Bhatia questioned Gandhi’s understanding of the Constitution, saying that merely carrying a copy of it did not mean he understood its principles.

“Read it. Respect it. And learn the doctrine of separation of powers. The Constitution is a guide to governance, not a prop for political performance!” he said.

Bhatia’s criticism highlighted the BJP’s position that constitutional institutions should remain separate from political confrontations, even as the Opposition prepared to step up its protest over alleged electoral irregularities.

CJI Declines Meeting Over Pending Cases

According to sources, CJI Surya Kant declined to meet Gandhi and other Opposition leaders over the “vote chori” allegations, citing similar matters that are already sub judice in the Supreme Court.

Gandhi and Kharge had written to the CJI requesting a meeting between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday to submit a memorandum outlining their demands.

Opposition Pushes Four Key Demands

The memorandum was intended to demand an end to alleged “vote chori”, the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and a return to voting through paper ballots.

Opposition parties had also planned a march to the Supreme Court on Monday as part of their agitation against the Election Commission chief.

The developments brought the BJP’s criticism of the Opposition’s approach into focus, with Bhatia arguing that political disagreements should not draw constitutional institutions into partisan battles.