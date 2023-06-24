BJP-Shiv Sena Launch Scathing Attack On Opposition Over Meet In Patna

Mumbai: The ruling combine in Maharashtra, the BJP and the Shinde Shiv Sena launched a scathing attacks on Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and the Congress over the opposition unity meet at Patna.

Taking potshots at the meet, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, the opposition parties' meeting was not to dislodge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government but to save their own political dynasties. BJP leader Praveen Darekar took on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray for rubbing shoulders with Mehbooba Mufti, while industries minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant asked whether the opposition parties have accepted Nitish Kumar as the prime ministerial candidate.

“They have said the meeting is for ‘Modi Hatao’ (remove Modi), but they are working to protect their dynasties. All dynastic parties have come together and are working to save their families. For them, running the government is business, but for Modi it is service,” Fadnavis said.

“The Opposition had made a futile attempt in 2019 (to come together against the BJP) and the people will give a bigger mandate to the BJP in 2024,” he further added.

Uddhav joining hands with Mehbooba, says Darekar

Darekar said, “Uddhav criticised BJP for joining hands with PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti in Kashmir. Now, he is sitting next to her and talking about forming an alliance. This shows he has been blinded by the hatred towards the BJP and that is driving his politics.”

“A similar meeting was held even last time, when 52 political parties had come together. We know what happened to that. Now the country has made speedy progress under PM Modi. Hence, such meetings won’t yield anything,” Darekar said. Samant slammed the opposition for their infighting and said, “It is strange that people who haven’t been able to put their own house in order are today talking about ruling the nation.”

“The MVA is all chaos. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is unhappy because the NCP is fast replacing it while the NCP has its own headache where leader of opposition doesn’t want to hold the post anymore. The Congress has its own woes where state unit president Nana Patole can lose his post anytime,” Samant said and added how would such people handle the nation? Samant also flayed Uddhav for rubbing shoulders with Lalu Prasad Yadav who, he said, had abused Balasaheb Thackeray.

Anti-Hindutva parties' meet

“The meeting at Patna is actually the meeting to decide strategy on defeating Hindutva. All anti-Hindutva parties are attending the meeting. Uddhav and Aaditya too are attending this meeting,” Samant pointed out and said, this is ideological treachery.