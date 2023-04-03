BJP says video showing man with gun on Ram Navami not from its yatra, slams Mamata's nephew for ‘maligning’ Hindus

Photo courtesy: @BJP4Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit on Monday in a Twitter post alleged the video of a man brandishing country-made gun supposedly during VHP’s Ramnavami Shobha Yatra in Howrah that has been shared by Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee is not from their yatra.

Posting a video showing both visuals alongside each other, BJP claimed that the original drone footage of the yatra does not show any incident unfolding.

BJP slams Mamata nephew for maligning Hindus

The BJP also slammed Banerjee for maligning Hindus and arrested the matter should be investigated as it is an act to divide people on religious lines.

Banerjee on March 31 had posted a tweet showing a man allegedly from the VHP’s Ramnavami Shobha Yatra in Howrah brandishing a country-made gun. In the tweet TMC MP had mentioned that it is BJP’s “dangabaji formula” to provoke and instigate communities against each other.

The video was also shared by other TMC MPs, including Mahua Moitra.

Normalcy returns in Bengal

Incidents of violence have been reported from Howrah, Hooghly and Uttar Dinajpur districts in West Bengal in the past few days. Violence during Ram Navami celebrations had rocked parts of neighbouring Howrah district on Thursday and Friday, leading to the arrest of 45 people

Cuurently, prohibitory orders are in force in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said on Monday.

Internet services have also been suspended in some parts of the district till 10 pm on Monday.