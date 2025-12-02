 BJP, RSS Tighten Joint Strategy In UP As Grassroots Messaging Takes Centre Stage For 2027
The meeting was chaired by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both deputy chief ministers, key cabinet ministers and senior RSS leaders. According to insiders, the focus was on intensifying on-ground visibility while ensuring that every policy effectively reaches beneficiaries.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:16 PM IST
Lucknow: With the Assembly election clock ticking and opposition parties sharpening caste-based mobilisation, the BJP and the RSS have begun a renewed coordination drive to reinforce their political narrative and social outreach across Uttar Pradesh. A high-level strategy sitting at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow has laid out a blueprint to synchronise governance achievements with organisational presence at the booth level.

A senior leader who took part in the discussion summed it up as a move to combine delivery with dialogue. “Every initiative on the ground must reflect our governance intent and ideological commitment,” he said. “People should feel the government working for them and the party walking with them.”

Ministers have been asked to increase district tours, strengthen public grievance mechanisms and report measurable outcomes. “We should be more visible, more accessible and more accountable at the district level,” a minister quoted Santosh as instructing.

Party strategists also reviewed progress in voter list scrutiny, calling for aggressive correction drives at the booth level. Vacancies in commissions, corporations and boards are set to be filled soon, a step aimed at boosting administrative efficiency and giving more responsibility to committed workers.

One of the most crucial points in the discussion was social cohesion across caste groups. The RSS informed leaders of its plans for a major Hindu convention in Lucknow in January as part of its centenary year programmes. The event is expected to further consolidate the Hindutva constituency. “Our effort is to ensure social harmony and unity among all sections of Hindu society,” said an RSS functionary. “The organisation and the government will work together on this cultural responsibility.”

While there was speculation that the coordination meeting would lead to major organisational disruptions, party insiders clarified that leadership changes were not discussed. The focus instead was on operational review. “This was not a reshuffle meeting. This was a roadmap meeting,” a strategist remarked.

As the ruling establishment looks ahead to 2027, the message from the top is to move early and firmly. With caste arithmetic posing a challenge to its dominance, the BJP-RSS combine is tuning its outreach to be sharper, more inclusive and fully aligned with governance delivery — preparing to lock in electoral advantage in India’s most politically decisive state.

