BJP, RSS Plan Joint Booth-Level Campaign Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Polls | Representative Image

Lucknow: The BJP is preparing to launch a coordinated booth-level campaign with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as it steps up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. After a series of foot marches, the party will focus on door-to-door outreach and direct interaction with voters, with RSS volunteers set to play an active role in the exercise.

Under the proposed strategy, joint teams comprising BJP workers and RSS volunteers will be formed at the booth level. These teams will visit households to interact with voters and assess their concerns, expectations and grievances.

The campaign will also include village-level gram chaupals to facilitate direct conversations with local residents and understand issues affecting them.

The move is significant as questions have periodically been raised about the lack of coordination between the BJP and the RSS at the grassroots level. Bridging this gap and ensuring better coordination between the two organisations has emerged as an important priority ahead of the Assembly elections.

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The formation of joint teams is being seen as an attempt to bring workers of both organisations together, encourage them to share responsibilities and strengthen the party's presence among voters.

The BJP aims to overhaul its booth management machinery before the 2027 elections by combining the RSS's extensive organisational network with the party's electoral infrastructure. The strategy is intended not only to expand voter outreach but also to identify local discontent and address issues before they turn into electoral liabilities.

The proposed campaign will also test the extent of coordination between the two organisations at the grassroots level. For the BJP, strengthening this partnership could prove crucial in consolidating its organisational base and building momentum ahead of a high-stakes electoral contest in Uttar Pradesh.