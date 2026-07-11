BJP Replaces Bankipur Candidate After Fodder Scam Row Linked To Family | Representative Image

Patna: Even as Bankipur assembly constituency braces for the high-pitched electoral battle, BJP is confronted with an unexpected challenge as the party`s former candidate Abhishek Kumar`s father alleged that that an old case related to the fodder scam involving the family was deliberately highlithted to force him to quit the electoral race.

BJP replaced Abhishek Kumar, popularly known as Abhishek Bunty, with Neeraj Kumar Sinha. Sinha became a primary member of BJP at 12.

Speaking to media, Abhishek`s father Ravindra Prasad claimed said that Abhishek decided to withdraw from the election to protect the reputation of his parents and the image of the party. He contended that Abhishek learned that his parents' names were being linked to a fodder scam case and feared that the issue would overshadow the election, prompting him to step aside.

He asserted that the CBI court had already delivered its judgment in the fodder scam-related case and that both he and his wife are currently out on bail while their appeal is pending before the High Court. He claimed the allegation against him involved Rs 11-11.5 lakh, whereas some television channels portrayed it as a Rs 139 crore scam. He termed such reports misleading and said the family would initiate legal action against those making such claims after the election.

Meanwhile, BJP sources said that soon after Abhishek was announced as the party's candidate, questions began to be raised about his family's background. During an internal review, the party leadership examined the CBI cases involving his parents.

According to the allegations investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Ravindra Prasad, who served as Manager of M/s Magadh Chemicals Corporation, Patna, was accused of involvement in fraudulent withdrawals from government treasuries and financial irregularities. His wife, Chanchala Sinha, the proprietor of the firm, was also named as an accused in the case.

A Special CBI Court later convicted both Ravindra Prasad and Chanchala Sinha, sentencing each to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 25,000. However, the family maintained that they had challenged the judgment before the High Court and that the matter was sub-judice.