 BJP Releases Second List Of 111 Candidates For Bengal Polls; Roopa Ganguly, Arjun Singh Among Key Picks
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BJP Releases Second List Of 111 Candidates For Bengal Polls; Roopa Ganguly, Arjun Singh Among Key Picks

The BJP released its second list of 111 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, featuring Arjun Singh, Roopa Ganguly, and Dibyendu Adhikari. Former Union minister Nisith Pramanik and Priyanka Tibrewal are also in the fray. The party named 19 women candidates and replaced nominees on two seats. Polling will be held in two phases.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 06:12 PM IST
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its second list of 111 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Among the prominent names, former MP Arjun Singh has been fielded from Noapara, while former Rajya Sabha MP and actress Roopa Ganguly will contest from Sonarpur South. The party has also given a ticket to Dibyendu Adhikari, brother of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, from Egra.

Former Union minister Nisith Pramanik has been nominated from Mathabhanga, while lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal will contest from Entally. Tibrewal had earlier contested against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Bhabanipur bypoll.

Other candidates include Noman Roy from Darjeeling, Mitali Mal from Khargram, Anamika Ghosh from Bharatpur, and Rinki Ghosh from Murarai. The party has also fielded 19 women candidates in the second list, signalling a focus on women’s representation.

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Additionally, the BJP replaced candidates on two seats, nominating Biswajit Khan from Vishnupur (SC) and Biswajit Mahato from Joypur.

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results scheduled to be declared on May 4.

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