BJP releases manifesto for Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls: All you need to know

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP held a closed-door meeting with all the 144 candidates for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls at ICCR in Kolkata on Monday.

With the slogan “Kolkata Jitbe, Jitbe BJP (Kolkata will win, BJP will win), BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were present at the meeting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to saffron camp sources, BJP heavyweight leaders will be campaigning with the KMC candidates.

“All heavyweight leaders will be present with the candidates of all the wards. Suvendu Adhikari has taken up charge of 10 wards in South Kolkata. Not campaigning but everything will be taken care of by Suvendu in those wards,” said the sources, adding that the official launch of the manifesto by the saffron camp will be done on Wednesday.

However, according to the manifesto, if voted to power the BJP will build music schools and sports areas at every ward of the city.

“BJP will set up Para Chambers to ensure every citizen has the right to the best healthcare. We will set up separate departments to ensure hygiene and dignity at the crematoriums and burial grounds. We will enable effective solid and liquid waste management in the city,” read the manifesto.

The manifesto also claimed that if voted to power, BJP will ensure strict implementation of law and order to keep a check on crimes.

“The existing Corporation-run schools will get a makeover with better infrastructure with state of the art computer and science laboratories. We will launch Amar Kolkata, a unified transport card for metro, local train, tram and buses and digitize the ticketing system in public transport,” further read the BJP KMC polls manifesto.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:49 PM IST