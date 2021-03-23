BJP releases manifesto for Assam assembly elections, Nadda says 'will work on corrected NRC'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections and promised to work on a corrected National Register of Citizens (NRC) for state's protection.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present at the event.

The manifesto, released by BJP National President JP Nadda, promised to protect "genuine Indian citizens and to detect infiltrators" to ensure the Ahom civilization stays safe.

"We will work on a corrected NRC for Assam's protection. We will protect genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators to ensure the Ahom civilization stays safe. To protect Assam's political rights, we will speed up the delimitation process," the BJP chief said while releasing the manifesto.